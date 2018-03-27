Downtown Qdoba Revamps Penn State Style With Original Mural

Qdoba on College Ave. re-opened this semester after closing for renovations, complete with a revamped look and some Penn State style in an original mural that covers one side of the restaurant.

“We’re very grateful for the support and the loyalty of our past customers and current customers,” store owner Chip Aikens said. “We want them to know that we are re-opened and we look forward to serving them.”

Local artist Lino Toyos designed an executed the mural. Toyos does scenic design at Penn State and has also done work for other local establishments like Home D Pizzeria. He started design work in December and painted the panels that are now installed in the restaurant.

Aikens said he knew he wanted the obvious Penn State icons, like Old Main, the Nittany Lion, and Penn State banners to be included. It’s important to note the Qdoba on College Ave. isn’t affiliated with the Qdoba on N. Atherton St., but rather is locally owned and operated.

“We have lots of recurring customers, people who have been coming in for the past 14 years, and we know them by name,” manager Kristie Wining said. “You get to know a lot of people in and out. It’s neat to see things like when a regular customer will come in pregnant, have babies, come back, you get to see the children grow, and know that they really love Qdoba that much.”

The store always supports Penn State, and has even added outlets and USB plug-ins around the store (which also has free wifi — score!) so students can go in to study.

“Even though we’re a national franchise, we like having a local connection — that colloquial warmth,” Aikens said. “This is a long-term investment for both of us: [Kristie’s] time and talent and my capital and patience.”