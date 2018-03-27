PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Header - Content

About

Home » Downtown

Downtown Qdoba Revamps Penn State Style With Original Mural

By Sponsored Content
3/27/18 10:31 am

Qdoba on College Ave. re-opened this semester after closing for renovations, complete with a revamped look and some Penn State style in an original mural that covers one side of the restaurant.

“We’re very grateful for the support and the loyalty of our past customers and current customers,” store owner Chip Aikens said. “We want them to know that we are re-opened and we look forward to serving them.”

Local artist Lino Toyos designed an executed the mural. Toyos does scenic design at Penn State and has also done work for other local establishments like Home D Pizzeria. He started design work in December and painted the panels that are now installed in the restaurant.

Aikens said he knew he wanted the obvious Penn State icons, like Old Main, the Nittany Lion, and Penn State banners to be included. It’s important to note the Qdoba on College Ave. isn’t affiliated with the Qdoba on N. Atherton St., but rather is locally owned and operated.

“We have lots of recurring customers, people who have been coming in for the past 14 years, and we know them by name,” manager Kristie Wining said. “You get to know a lot of people in and out. It’s neat to see things like when a regular customer will come in pregnant, have babies, come back, you get to see the children grow, and know that they really love Qdoba that much.”

The store always supports Penn State, and has even added outlets and USB plug-ins around the store (which also has free wifi — score!) so students can go in to study.

“Even though we’re a national franchise, we like having a local connection — that colloquial warmth,” Aikens said. “This is a long-term investment for both of us: [Kristie’s] time and talent and my capital and patience.”

About the Author

Sponsored Content

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Sponsored

Swing Dance the Night Away With The Phi Mu Alpha Dance Band

Ever wanted to learn how to dance, but never thought you could, or never knew where to go? Like the sound of jazz, blues, swing, or big band music? Join the Penn State Swing Dance Club for their March Dance, with live music provided by Penn State’s Phi Mu Alpha Dance Band!

Two Competitions, One Night

When and where can you eat during spring break?

Follow on another platform

Barry Levinson Equates Anticipated Penn State Reaction To ‘Paterno’ To Students’ Riots

“How will they respond to [the film] if their emotions are going to play as opposed to some of the other ways to look at it in the cool light of day?”

Cody Heaton Elected Student Body President, Voter Turnout Plummets

Heaton was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Laura McKinney — the duo was the only executive ticket in the race.

Onward State Endorses Cody Heaton For UPUA President

We believe Heaton and McKinney are well-equipped to move UPUA into an era more inclusive of all student voices.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

UPUA Executive Candidates Kick Off Election Day With Traditional Waffle Shop Breakfast

But what does it mean? Maybe they’re breakfast purists. Notably, no one in attendance ordered waffles, despite being at the Waffle Shop.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend