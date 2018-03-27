Lion Ambassadors To Host “Exhibition Of Who We Are” At Hintz Alumni Center

The Penn State Lion Ambassadors will host an exhibition to “celebrate student organizations” from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 28 at the Hintz Alumni Center.

Several campus orgs will set up presentations and any pieces of artwork that best define what they do on campus and the role they serve. The purpose of the event is to bring students of different backgrounds together and explain how their upbringing impacts their experience as a Penn State student.

“As students, we all share certain aspects of our Penn State experience, from football games to Mt. Nittany hikes. Yet we each live out that experience in different ways because we all bring a different set of experiences and backgrounds to the table,” Lion Ambassadors event coordinator Yanni Balouris said in a release. “Ultimately, our different cultures and perspectives enrich everyone’s Penn State experience, and we hope to showcase how these differences make our entire Penn State community stronger.”

Food representatives of the different cultures represented at Penn State will also be available at the event to give those in attendance a taste (literally!) of diversity on campus.