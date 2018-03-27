Meet UPUA’s 13th Assembly Candidates: Academic Representatives

It’s March and you know what that means: University Park Undergraduate Association Election Season. This year, 16 candidates are running to fill 14 academic representative seats within UPUA’s 13th Assembly.

Because there’s only one executive ticket in the race (President Cody Heaton and Vice President Laura McKinney), we wanted to spotlight each representative candidate this year by asking them a few questions about why they’re running. Election day is Wednesday, March 28, and you can only vote for the academic college you’re enrolled in. Read more about the at-large representative candidates here.

Olivia Richart: Agricultural Sciences

Year: sophomore

Major: agricultural science

Other campus involvement:

Army ROTC

Penn State Lumberjacks and Jills

Ag Student Council (President)

Poultry Science Club

Sigma Alpha Agricultural Sorority

Students for Cultivating Change

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I’m extremely passionate about the College of Ag, as well as the industry as a whole. UPUA seemed like the perfect opportunity for me to serve Penn State’s agricultural community at the University level, and also a perfect opportunity to learn more about the political process!

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

My main initiative is definitely diversity and inclusion, because I feel that every student in the College of Ag should feel like they are welcomed in our community. Our college is one of the smallest on campus, but we are extremely close knit. I care deeply about the experiences of each and every student in the college and feel that everyone should have an equal opportunity to become a part of our social fabric.

Why should students vote for you?

The College of Ag, as well as the agricultural industry as a whole is extremely faceted. I think one thing that makes me unique as a candidate is my involvement in almost all of these aspects within the college. For example, I am involved in animal-based clubs, have been on a trip through the environmental science department, my minor is through the plant science department, I’m involved in a Greek organization, and I’m a member of the College of Ag’s LGBT advocacy group. These experiences have given me a diverse perspective on the needs of the students in the college which I feel makes me reflective of the college in its entirety.

Zach Robinson: Agricultural Sciences

Year: junior

Major: agribusiness management

Other campus involvement:

Resident Assistant

Commons Desk Student Manager

PASS Executive Director

Former UPUA Governmental Affairs Chair

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I wanted to apply the knowledge and skills that I’ve gained over my past 3 years with the UPUA and apply them to the College of Agricultural Sciences position. The College of Agricultural Sciences is one of the more active colleges when it comes to advocacy; in fact, they hold their own Capital Day (this year it occurred the day after the general Capital Day). Thus, it is my belief that my past experience has put me in an excellent position to serve the College of Agricultural Sciences.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

Again, I am very passionate about advocacy on behalf of students at the local, state, and federal level. I would like to continue voicing student concern; whether it be about the lack of downtown lighting, the need for an additional student seat on the Penn State Board of Trustees, or student opposition to the PROSPER Act.

Why should students vote for you?

My past experience would allow me to get right back to work on behalf of students after Election Day. The relationships I have formed with local and state representatives would also allow me to better advocate for the College of Agricultural Sciences. I hope all Agricultural Sciences students make the right choice on Election Day!

Zachary McKay: Arts and Architecture

Year: freshman

Major: acting (BFA) & economics (BS)

Other campus involvement:

Midshipman in Penn State’s Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I’m running for Academic Representative of the College of Arts and Architecture because I seek to better students’ college experiences by listening to their suggestions on a personal level, followed by implementing these improvements wherever possible. I believe the abilities that I possess will serve this goal effectively.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

My top priority includes advancing the opportunities for student participation and involvement in the student government through the further integration of outreach programs, while placing a heavy emphasis on close relationships between myself and the students of the College of Arts and Architecture. Penn State students should be able to fully trust their elected student leaders to accurately represent them and their opinions when devising policies which could significantly alter the functionality of their daily lives.

Why should students vote for you?

I believe that my extensive experience as a leader in both past organizational roles and experiences in which I am currently engaged in developing, paired with my enthusiasm to provide more opportunities for my fellow Arts and Architecture students, will allow me to serve the students of Penn State with genuine commitment, honest understanding, and all-around effectiveness.

Alexis Burke: Bellisario Communications

Year: freshman

Major: public relations and political science

Adeline Mishler: Division of Undergraduate Studies

Year: freshman

Major: undecided

Other campus involvement:

UPUA Freshman Council

THON Communications

West Halls Residence Associations

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I decided to run for UPUA because I believe Penn State University is more than just an institution; it is a lifestyle. As a member of the student government, I plan to make it my duty to make the Penn State experience the best life or all students.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

I would like to implement a roommate match system for incoming freshman students. This system will allow students to meet new individuals and live in an environment that introduces them to new religions, cultures, and perspectives.

Why should students vote for you?

Students should vote for me because I am a leader looking to bring new energy and perspective to the university.

Diego Santos: Eberly Science

Year: freshman

Major: biochemistry and molecular biology

Other campus involvement:

THON Photography Committee

Camp Kesem

Miyashiro Lab Undergraduate Researcher

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

Penn State has given me so many opportunities to succeed since I’ve come here, and I want to make sure the same happens for all students. I want the chance to give back to this institution and help anyone who might need it.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

I really want to focus on fostering more diversity and inclusion at Penn State. Students here come from all parts of the world and identify as so many different things. To achieve this, I hope to require UPUA Representatives to attend a set number of events hosted by outside organizations. This would increase student interaction and let Penn State know that UPUA is here for them. I also want to expand upon and improve World in Conversation in First-Year Seminars and the You Are Welcome Here Campaign. I really hope to increase discussion and awareness of all the diverse students that need to be included at Penn State.

Why should students vote for you?

Since I have joined UPUA, I have worked tirelessly to better the lives of students, and I really hope to continue in the 13th Assembly. With my experience in Academic Affairs and Faculty Senate, I hope to create a stronger relationship between UPUA and the Eberly College of Science. As the ECoS Academic Representative, I hope to serve the students who use Penn State resources to seek new discoveries in an effort to advance the frontiers of science.

Jake Springer: Education

Year: junior

Major: secondary education, classics & ancient Mediterranean studies

Other campus involvement:

F.O.R.M. Consulting

Writing Tutor

Student Activities Office

Blue & White Society

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I’m very involved in the College of Education and I believe that my experiences in student government will allow me to best adhere to the needs of the college within the student government.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

I feel strongly that the College of Education could improve in its advising of students. I hope to work fervently with the advising department, as well as the College of Ed Student Council & MESA to address student concerns in a manageable way. Building on student involvement, I would absolutely love to establish some sort of way that students are rewarded for high levels of campus involvement. Hopefully, this would apply to students across all colleges, whether the work pertains to some academic mission or not.

Why should students vote for you?

I offer enthusiastic dedication and interest in improving the College of Education at Penn State. With over a year of experience in student government, I feel adequately prepared to practically work towards solving the various obstacles Education students may face during their time on campus. A vital role played by the Education representative is to represent the College’s students in Faculty Senate, a role I served in this year with considerable success. I can only hope to continue these trends and practices into my senior year at the best university in America. Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions or concerns you may have at [email protected]!

Ben Cutler: Engineering

Year: sophomore

Major: industrial engineering

Rafay Nasir: HHD

Year: freshman

Major: biology, health policy and administration

Chelsey Woods: IST

Year: sophomore

Major: security and risk analysis

Marvin Barnhill: Liberal Arts

Year: junior

Major: labor and employment relations

Hannah Magovney: Liberal Arts

Year: junior

Major: political science and history

Helia Hooseinpour: Liberal Arts

Year: sophomore

Major: psychology-neuroscience (BS)

David Weiss: Schreyer

Year: sophomore

Major: statistics and economics

Other campus involvement:

Delta Sigma Pi Professional Fraternity

Science Lion Pride

Scheryer Honors College Orientation Mentor

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I am fortunate enough to be involved and aware of all the great opportunities Penn State has to offer. It is my job to help the others that aren’t aware of these opportunities and make sure they get the same access and benefits I do. Furthermore, Penn State has been so good to me, and I want to leave my impact on the school to help so many others now and in the future.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

The Green2Go sustainability issue is really important to me because we as students waste tons of styrofoam each day. Incentivizing eating in the dining hall and using Green2Go not only helps future Penn State, but can allow students to take time out of the day and eat with their friends.

Why should students vote for you?

I have learned so much this past year as a Freshman Council Member for the 12th Assembly and I am ready to take the lead and help better student lives in the 13th Assembly one initiative at a time.

Tom Sarabok: Smeal

Year: sophomore

Major: finance

Other campus involvement:

Finance Chair for the Penn State College Democrats

Penn State Investment Association

Phroth

Second Floor Stand-up

PSNtv Presents: After Hours

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I decided to run for UPUA representative because I recognized the value of the work that our student government does to improve student life and I wanted to be a part of that. I am greatly concerned with advocating on behalf of students to administration, faculty, and legislators, both local and state; and serving as a UPUA representative is one of the best opportunities to do this. Moreover, I want to make sure that Penn State is as great of an experience as possible for all students and solve problems that I noticed during my time on campus.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

The most important initiative on my platform is the expansion of the Health and Wellness Program, specifically concerning the availability of STI testing. Currently, University Health Services only offers HIV blood tests for free and I want to expand that program to make all STI testing free and include alternative forms of HIV testing. The dark reality is, added cost to students for this basic service results in less people seeking out these necessary medical treatments and that’s simply not okay if the University genuinely cares for the wellness of its student body.

Why should students vote for you?

Students should vote for me because of my pronounced dedication to improving student life and advocating on behalf of the student body. I am someone who is more than willing to put in a tremendous amount of time and do the important work that may not be very glamorous, in order to reach this end. I believe in service over self and genuinely care about the concerns and feelings of the student body, and I will showcase this dedication if elected.

Peter Rinehart: Earth and Mineral Sciences

Year: sophomore

Major: Earth science and policy

Other campus involvement:

EMS Student Council

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

Being in the organization for two years has allowed me to engage with many students in my college. Whether it be participating in a club’s event, listening to the concerns of my peers, or communicating with faculty, I’m running to advocate for the interests of the students in EMS and improve our community for future Penn Staters.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

I believe that UPUA’s outreach within my college would be my top priority for the upcoming year. The 12th Assembly made significant strides in expanding UPUA’s outreach to different student communities, and I wish to continue to that progress in EMS. It is essential for students to know that UPUA is here to be their voice, and simply increasing awareness and accessibility to different organizations in EMS would help move this goal forward.

Why should students vote for you?

As an upcoming Junior, I will be able to hit the ground running and use every learning experience that I’ve had in UPUA to continue striving to improve the lives of students both today and for years to come. It is my hope that I have the privilege of giving back to the students, College, and University that have already given me so much.

Each candidate was sent two emails to the address they used with the Elections Commission asking them to fill out a form with the questions above. Those who did not respond are included by name, year, and major only. You can see each candidate’s official bio and platform on the PSU Votes website.