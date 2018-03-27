PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Header - Content

About

Home » Student Life

Penn State Graduate Assistant Files Motion To Stop Graduate Union Election

By Steve Connelly
3/27/18 9:31 am

While the Coalition of Graduate Employees (CGE) continues to forge ahead in preparation for the upcoming graduate student union elections, graduate assistant Michael Cronin is hoping to put the potential unionization to a halt with the help of The Fairness Center.

This comes two months after the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB) ruled that graduate students on assistantships or traineeships have the right to unionize. Elections are tentatively scheduled for mid-April.

The self-described nonprofit public interest law firm “offering free legal services to those hurt by public employee union officials” will take up Cronin’s case on the basis that he has not consented to union representation.

Cronin, who is a doctoral student in Energy and Mechanical Engineering expecting to graduate in 2020, said in an affidavit filed with the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB) he receives a monthly stipend, health insurance, and paid tuition and fees, adding that he if were in it to earn money as an employee, he would have done something different.

“The duties I perform as a function of my service as a graduate assistant are primarily educational and train me for a future career,” Cronin wrote in the affidavit.

Following the affidavit that was filed last week, CGE filed a response to combat Cronin’s claims, saying that his right to oppose unionization is maintained through the ability to vote in the upcoming election.

“The Fairness Center exists solely to attack unions, to harm and disenfranchise working Pennsylvanians, and to ensure that the only Americans with a voice are the wealthy,” CGE co-president Jerome Clarke said in a statement. “They’re using the same legal arguments that Penn State used to oppose our union because they don’t want graduate assistants to have a voice in our university community.”

“We are confident that this legal challenge will not hinder our democratic vote,” CGE co-president Harrison Cole added.

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Steve

PLRB Releases Graduate Student Union Election Dates

Unionization election dates are officially set for mid-April across the commonwealth for graduate students on assistantships and traineeships.

Attorney General Releases Statement On Beta Theta Pi Hearing Decision

Preliminary Hearing For Beta Theta Pi Brothers Charged After Video Recovery Scheduled For May

Follow on another platform

Barry Levinson Equates Anticipated Penn State Reaction To ‘Paterno’ To Students’ Riots

“How will they respond to [the film] if their emotions are going to play as opposed to some of the other ways to look at it in the cool light of day?”

Cody Heaton Elected Student Body President, Voter Turnout Plummets

Heaton was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Laura McKinney — the duo was the only executive ticket in the race.

Onward State Endorses Cody Heaton For UPUA President

We believe Heaton and McKinney are well-equipped to move UPUA into an era more inclusive of all student voices.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

UPUA Executive Candidates Kick Off Election Day With Traditional Waffle Shop Breakfast

But what does it mean? Maybe they’re breakfast purists. Notably, no one in attendance ordered waffles, despite being at the Waffle Shop.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend