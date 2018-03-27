PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Header - Content

About

Home » Features

UPUA Presidential Candidate Spotlight: Cody Heaton

By Elissa Hill
3/27/18 9:08 am

“If I see something, I want to have the ability to change it,” junior Cody Heaton said in an interview last week. “I always see things around campus that frustrate me, or I think should be different, and UPUA gave me the ability to act on those things that I wanted to be changed.”

Heaton is the only candidate running to be the next student body president at Penn State, the leader of the University Park Undergraduate Association’s 13th Assembly. He served as UPUA’s facilities chair this year and prior to that acted as director of facilities. Sophomore Laura McKinney, who served this year as the Bellisario College of Communications representative, will run alongside Heaton for vice president.

Heaton (from New Jersey) and McKinney (from Florida) are both out-of-state students, but they knew after touring at Penn State that they couldn’t go anywhere else. Together they’ve served on nearly every committee within UPUA, so Heaton said he and McKinney complement each other in that sense.

McKinney chaired the roundtable for this year’s Mental Health and Wellness Week, which she says has been one of her favorite and most impactful experiences in UPUA so far. Heaton spent much of his last two years working on initiatives related to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Enhancement, leading his committee to accomplish several projects like adding benches at CATA Bus stops and creating a call-ahead meal service for the dining halls.

“There’s still so much more to do,” Heaton said. “It’s on our platform, but it was really cool to work with all the different entities related to that initiative throughout the year.”

The ticket’s platform is divided into three pillars: a community-oriented Penn State, attainable, accessible, and affordable services, and preparing for future Staters. “Community-oriented Penn State” focuses mostly on outreach initiatives, including regular forums/panels with UPUA, ADA accessibility, and increased awareness of student poverty. “Attainable, accessible, and affordable services” seeks to accomplish longer-term goals of decreasing textbook costs and eliminating paid homework services like the Pearson Labs. Finally, “preparing for future Staters” includes advocating for more state appropriations and student representation on the Board of Trustees, making water more accessible at large events, and assisting with implementing borough presence at New Student Orientation (NSO).

Heaton and McKinney’s greatest weakness in this election cycle is their lack of experience with Penn State’s Board of Trustees, for which they’ll each sit on a committee. They’ve each attended a public meeting this year, but haven’t been involved much beyond that. Even so, Heaton equates working with the Board to working with administrators, and says he has the experience to build those relationships and is ready to jump right into the role.

The last time only one executive ticket ran for these positions was before UPUA’s 8th Assembly, when Katelyn Mullen chose Brendan Dooley as her running mate. However, Heaton emphasized the pair is still treating the campaign cycle as if the ticket was contested in meeting with campus organizations and seeking official endorsement from supporters.

Notably, the ticket chose to endorse only 15 at-large representative candidates out of the 20 open seats in the Assembly.

“We want people who want it the most,” Heaton said. “It was our thought that, if we leave it open, that’s what’s probably going to happen.”

Assuming he is elected, Heaton hopes to implement his “Eatin’ with Heaton” initiative first — in his “first 100 days,” if you will. This will be a regular sort of roundtable discussion over lunch in the HUB, to talk to people right off the bat and start out strong.

“That’s why I do this — it’s for the people,” Heaton said. “I really enjoy interacting with people.”

The polls open at 6 a.m Wednesday, March 28, and results will be announced that evening. You can read more about this year’s at-large representative candidates here and academic representative candidates here.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Elissa

Cody Heaton Elected Student Body President, Voter Turnout Plummets

Heaton was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Laura McKinney — the duo was the only executive ticket in the race.

UPUA Executive Candidates Kick Off Election Day With Traditional Waffle Shop Breakfast

Penn State Student Found Dead In Apartment Monday

Follow on another platform

Barry Levinson Equates Anticipated Penn State Reaction To ‘Paterno’ To Students’ Riots

“How will they respond to [the film] if their emotions are going to play as opposed to some of the other ways to look at it in the cool light of day?”

Cody Heaton Elected Student Body President, Voter Turnout Plummets

Heaton was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Laura McKinney — the duo was the only executive ticket in the race.

Onward State Endorses Cody Heaton For UPUA President

We believe Heaton and McKinney are well-equipped to move UPUA into an era more inclusive of all student voices.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

UPUA Executive Candidates Kick Off Election Day With Traditional Waffle Shop Breakfast

But what does it mean? Maybe they’re breakfast purists. Notably, no one in attendance ordered waffles, despite being at the Waffle Shop.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend