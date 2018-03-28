Attorney General Releases Statement On Beta Theta Pi Hearing Decision

Following District Judge Allen Sinclair’s decision to dismiss the majority of charges, including all involuntary manslaughter charges, in the preliminary hearing for refiled charges in the Beta Theta Pi case related to the death of Tim Piazza at the fraternity house, the Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released a statement.

“My office received this case as a referral from the Centre County District Attorney in January 2018. We filed these charges after a comprehensive review of the case. That review is ongoing,” Shapiro said.

Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller handled the case until her term ended in late December. Incoming DA Bernie Cantorna passed the case on to the Office of the Attorney General, citing an unspecified conflict of interest. Deputy Attorney General Brian Zarallo handled the hearing this past week.

“We will move forward with our case and the charges that were held for trial today. I am disappointed by the decision of the Magisterial District Judge and we are assessing our legal options,” Shapiro said. “My office is committed to seeking justice for Timothy Piazza and his family and holding responsible individuals accountable for their actions, consistent with the law and the evidence in this case.”

No trial date has been set for the charges heading to trial. Of the 27 original defendants, eight have charges bound over for trial for offenses including conspiracy to commit hazing, furnishing alcohol to minors, unlawful acts relative to liquor, and tampering with evidence.

A preliminary hearing for 12 brothers who received charges after the recovery of deleted basement video footage will commence on May 2.