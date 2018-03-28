PSU news by
Cody Heaton Elected Student Body President, Voter Turnout Plummets

By Elissa Hill
3/28/18 10:45 pm

In a surprise turn of events, Cody Heaton is the next UPUA president.

Heaton was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Laura McKinney — the duo was the only executive ticket in the race. In recent years, the vice president has assumed the presidency, but both President Katie Jordan and Vice President Alex Shockley will graduate this year, leaving the field open for Heaton to take over after serving as chair of the Facilities Committee.

When the votes were tallied and the decision was finalized just after polls closed at 10 p.m., it became clear that voter turnout was nowhere near last year. Jordan and Shockley tallied more than 12,000 total votes, while Heaton and McKinney tallied just 5,669 total votes.

In addition to the new president and vice president, the following At-Large and Academic Representatives were elected to the 13th Assembly. There were 29 candidates fighting for 20 open At-Large spots, whereas most of the academic reps ran unopposed. The College of the Liberal Arts representative race was the most highly contested of this year’s election.

At-Large Representatives

  1. Seun Babalola — 2,138
  2. Beryl Bannerman — 1,991
  3. Morgan Sloan — 1,982
  4. Tyler Akers — 1,964
  5. Courtney Hummel — 1,887
  6. Jake Griggs — 1,181
  7. Bhavin Shah — 1,180
  8. Marlow Galbraith  — 1,784
  9. Quinn O’Neill — 1,762
  10. Tom Dougherty — 1,762
  11. Jordan Brooks — 1,663
  12. Percy Mottley — 1,623
  13. Rubi Manzo Garcia — 1,595
  14. Mariana Garcia — 1,581
  15. Anthony Guzzo — 1,504
  16. Frank Geltrude — 1,317
  17. Derek Menges — 1,271
  18. Jacob Klipstein — 1,147
  19. Tyler Ladzinski — 1,050
  20. Emma Davies — 1,025

Academic Representatives

College of Agricultural Sciences

Zach Robinson

College of Arts and Architecture

Zachary McKay

Bellisario College of Communications

Alexis Burke

Division of Undergraduate Studies

Adeline Mishler

College of Earth and Mineral Science

Peter Rinehart

Eberly College of Science 

Diego Santos

College of Education

Jake Springer

College of Engineering

Ben Cutler

College of Health and Human Development 

Rafay Nasir

College of Information Science and Technology

Chelsey Woods

College of Liberal Arts

Helia Hooseinpour

College of Nursing

George Samuel

Schreyer Honors College

David Weiss

Smeal College of Business

Tom Sarabock

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

