Cody Heaton Elected Student Body President, Voter Turnout Plummets

In a surprise turn of events, Cody Heaton is the next UPUA president.

Heaton was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Laura McKinney — the duo was the only executive ticket in the race. In recent years, the vice president has assumed the presidency, but both President Katie Jordan and Vice President Alex Shockley will graduate this year, leaving the field open for Heaton to take over after serving as chair of the Facilities Committee.

When the votes were tallied and the decision was finalized just after polls closed at 10 p.m., it became clear that voter turnout was nowhere near last year. Jordan and Shockley tallied more than 12,000 total votes, while Heaton and McKinney tallied just 5,669 total votes.

In addition to the new president and vice president, the following At-Large and Academic Representatives were elected to the 13th Assembly. There were 29 candidates fighting for 20 open At-Large spots, whereas most of the academic reps ran unopposed. The College of the Liberal Arts representative race was the most highly contested of this year’s election.

At-Large Representatives

Seun Babalola — 2,138 Beryl Bannerman — 1,991 Morgan Sloan — 1,982 Tyler Akers — 1,964 Courtney Hummel — 1,887 Jake Griggs — 1,181 Bhavin Shah — 1,180 Marlow Galbraith — 1,784 Quinn O’Neill — 1,762 Tom Dougherty — 1,762 Jordan Brooks — 1,663 Percy Mottley — 1,623 Rubi Manzo Garcia — 1,595 Mariana Garcia — 1,581 Anthony Guzzo — 1,504 Frank Geltrude — 1,317 Derek Menges — 1,271 Jacob Klipstein — 1,147 Tyler Ladzinski — 1,050 Emma Davies — 1,025

Academic Representatives

College of Agricultural Sciences

Zach Robinson

College of Arts and Architecture

Zachary McKay

Bellisario College of Communications

Alexis Burke

Division of Undergraduate Studies

Adeline Mishler

College of Earth and Mineral Science

Peter Rinehart

Eberly College of Science

Diego Santos

College of Education

Jake Springer

College of Engineering

Ben Cutler

College of Health and Human Development

Rafay Nasir

College of Information Science and Technology

Chelsey Woods

College of Liberal Arts

Helia Hooseinpour

College of Nursing

George Samuel

Schreyer Honors College

David Weiss

Smeal College of Business

Tom Sarabock