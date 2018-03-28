Economics Association To Host Annual ‘Great Debate’

Penn State’s Economics Association will host its annual “Great Debate” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 5 in Eisenhower Auditorium. This year’s debate topic is “The American Melting Pot vs. Trump’s Wall.”

Two teams, headed by economics professors Mark McLeod and Austin Boyle, will debate around the question, “Should we strengthen or relax immigration laws?” The topic choice plays well off of last year’s debate on the trade-offs of international trade.

McLeod, who’s the faculty advisor for the Economics Association, teaches a variety of courses within the department, including introductory microeconomics and macroeconomics, intermediate microeconomics, and industrial organization. Boyle focuses mainly on introductory microeconomics and has also taught or designed courses for statistical economics, environmental economics, public finance, and game theory.

The event is open to the public and free tickets are available at Eisenhower Auditorium in advance or on the night of the debate. Anyone with further questions about the event can contact Economics Association Vice President of Education Victoria Phelps.