New-Look Penn State Police Cars Arrive On Campus

By Mikey Mandarino
3/28/18 7:37 am

Penn State Transportation Services purchased 16 new Ford Explorers for the Penn State Police.

The new cars will replace older police cruisers that are reaching the end of their life cycles. Most notably, the cars will feature a brand new design thanks to Penn State’s Auxiliary and Business Services marketing office.

If you’re a fan of this Penn State police car design, today is a sad day for you.

A&BS came up with a new, sleek design for the cruisers, prominently featuring the small shade of baby blue found in the details of Penn State’s official logo.  The old design of the police cars — which features a more standard black, yellow, and white color palette — will be phased out by the new one.

A closer look at the light blue accents of the new Penn State police cruisers.

The new cars’ delivery is already underway. You can see some of the new cars on campus, but five more are slated to arrive in Happy Valley this year alone. The new design will eventually be integrated at all of Penn State’s campuses.

Endagraph — a graphic design firm based in Export, PA — came up with the new design for the cruisers and brought it to life. The firm also works with NBC Sports and Fox Sports, among others.

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a sophomore journalism major and staff writer for Onward State from Bedminster, NJ.

