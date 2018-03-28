PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Header - Content

About

Home » Student Life

Penn State Student Discounts And Deals That Can Help Relieve The College Cash Crunch

By Derek Bannister
3/28/18 7:57 am

Living the college lifestyle often means spending as little money as possible. From surviving on ramen to working a job or two, a little bit of extra cash can go a long way. Luckily, Penn State offers some great deals that make penny-pinching easier.

Princeton Review Test Prep Discounts

The Bookstore offers an assortment of discounts to students, and perhaps the most relevant and helpful of these is a markdown on test prep courses. Courses aimed at preparing students for tests like the LSAT or GRE can cost over $1,000, but students can secure a discount of up to $300 through this promotion. You can check out the deal here. UPUA also hands out free prep books during its test prep week each semester.

The New York Times

If you have an appetite for current events, you’ll be wowed by the discount available to students on what many consider to be the nation’s premier print news outlet.

For just $1.00 a week, you can subscribe to the Times online and read every article published by the organization. The subscription also includes access to the paper’s archive, which dates back to 1851. If you’re willing to pay an added 50 cents per week and are a crossword fanatic, you can get unbridled access to all of the puzzles you could ever dream of in addition to the news subscription. You can read more about the offer here. Penn State’s Newspaper Readership Program also offers free hard copies each day of The New York Times, USA Today, and Centre Daily Times, in addition to biweekly copies of The Daily Collegian.

Software & Electronics

For all of you software buffs out there, taking a look at the student software discounts offered through Barnes & Noble (which is partnered with Penn State) could be a good idea. Penn State University Park students can get discounts on software packages ranging from Adobe Acrobat Pro to EndNote X8. You’ve also got free access to Lynda to learn how to use all this software.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, there are also some discounts on PCs on the site. Check out these discounts here.

Care Packages

There’s nothing like eating away the sorrows that come along with finals week. For this reason, you can order care packages to be delivered to you when you need the energy most. These care packages, available through Barnes & Noble’s “Our Campus Market,” start at $20 and include a wide array of snacks to help you finish off the semester strong. We recommend “accidentally” sending your parents the information on this one.

About the Author

Derek Bannister

Derek is a junior majoring in Economics and History. He is legally required to tell you that he's from right outside of Philly. Email Derek compliments and dad-jokes at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Derek

10 Questions With State Of State 2019 Executive Director Clare McHugh

“As an organization, State of State is always seeking to discuss those issues most pertinent to the community, and I hope to continue to allow that tradition to develop.”

Penn State Undergraduate Bulletin Receives Much-Needed Upgrade

James Franklin’s Early Outlook For The 2018 Season

Follow on another platform

Barry Levinson Equates Anticipated Penn State Reaction To ‘Paterno’ To Students’ Riots

“How will they respond to [the film] if their emotions are going to play as opposed to some of the other ways to look at it in the cool light of day?”

Cody Heaton Elected Student Body President, Voter Turnout Plummets

Heaton was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Laura McKinney — the duo was the only executive ticket in the race.

Onward State Endorses Cody Heaton For UPUA President

We believe Heaton and McKinney are well-equipped to move UPUA into an era more inclusive of all student voices.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

UPUA Executive Candidates Kick Off Election Day With Traditional Waffle Shop Breakfast

But what does it mean? Maybe they’re breakfast purists. Notably, no one in attendance ordered waffles, despite being at the Waffle Shop.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend