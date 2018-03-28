PSU news by
Preliminary Hearing For Beta Theta Pi Brothers Charged After Video Recovery Scheduled For May

By Steve Connelly
3/28/18 12:16 pm

Along with the decision that the involuntary manslaughter charges against five brothers would be dismissed after the three-day hearing for refiled charges, preliminary hearings for new brothers charged after the recovery of deleted security footage received a start date of Wednesday, May 2.

The hearing was originally scheduled to start December 13, but Centre County Judge Pamela Ruest wrote that the current court schedule, along with availability of a courtroom and personnel, “would not allow the hearings to be consecutively scheduled, and therefore would not allow the Court to efficiently proceed with the preliminary hearings on the originally scheduled date.”

The hearing is for 12 defendants. The notice the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office filed two weeks ago did not specify what charges it would pursue in this hearing.

Five of these 12 former brothers were facing charges including felony aggravated assault, but after those were dropped for other brothers ahead of this latest hearing, it’s possible the same will happen in this case before May. The other charges the 12 individuals currently face include involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, and furnishing alcohol to minors, among other charges.

Steve Connelly

