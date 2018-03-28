PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Header - Content

About

Home » Student Life

UPUA Executive Candidates Kick Off Election Day With Traditional Waffle Shop Breakfast

By Elissa Hill
3/28/18 8:24 am

“On Wednesdays, we wear pink,” UPUA vice presidential candidate Laura McKinney joked Wednesday morning as she and running mate Cody Heaton finished up their traditional Election Day breakfast.

UPUA’s Elections Commission organizes a breakfast at the Waffle Shop each year with the executive tickets, the Commission, and members of the media. After all, breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and that’s especially true when candidates are gearing up to campaign for the 16 hours the polls are open.

This year’s meal kicked off at 6 a.m., just as polls were opening. It was considerably less awkward with only one executive ticket in the race. Heaton and McKinney kept it simple with some breakfast classics to prepare them for the long day ahead.

“I wanted a hearty, full meal, that would keep me going throughout the day,” Heaton said. He ordered a bacon, tomato, and cheddar omelette, with a side of home fries.

McKinney ordered two eggs scrambled with bacon and home fries. “I love bacon,” she said, “so I had to have it to start the day.”

But what does it mean? Maybe they’re breakfast purists. Notably, no one in attendance ordered waffles, despite being at the Waffle Shop. No matter how you judge their breakfast foods, Heaton and McKinney are ready to kick off Election Day with a bang, and headed out around 7 a.m. to begin campaigning.

“Today we’re going to be everywhere — anywhere,” McKinney said. “You’ll see us running around — pink and black.”

Remember to vote today at vote.psu.edu! The polls are open until 10 p.m. and we’ve endorsed the Heaton-McKinney ticket for president and vice president. After all, you wouldn’t want a gerbil for president. Or maybe you would.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Elissa

Cody Heaton Elected Student Body President, Voter Turnout Plummets

Heaton was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Laura McKinney — the duo was the only executive ticket in the race.

Penn State Student Found Dead In Apartment Monday

Police Investigating Harassment Incident During Blackbear Concert

Follow on another platform

Barry Levinson Equates Anticipated Penn State Reaction To ‘Paterno’ To Students’ Riots

“How will they respond to [the film] if their emotions are going to play as opposed to some of the other ways to look at it in the cool light of day?”

Cody Heaton Elected Student Body President, Voter Turnout Plummets

Heaton was officially elected tonight alongside vice president-elect and running mate Laura McKinney — the duo was the only executive ticket in the race.

Onward State Endorses Cody Heaton For UPUA President

We believe Heaton and McKinney are well-equipped to move UPUA into an era more inclusive of all student voices.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Beta Theta Pi Refiled Charges Hearing Concludes, Decision Coming Wednesday

The remaining defense attorneys cross-examined State College Detective David Scicchitano during the afternoon session of the third day of Beta Theta Pi hearings on refiled charges before it went to recitation.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend