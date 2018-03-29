CGE Hosts Q&A On Graduate Student Unionization

The Coalition of Graduate Employees (CGE) will hold a question and answer session with graduate students and faculty members as speakers on Thursday at 6 p.m. in 162 Willard.

Join us this Thursday for an evening of thoughtful discussion about #unionization! We'll have both grad worker and faculty speakers as well as a live Q&A session. No question screening here like at the @GradSchoolPSU town hall! Just bring them and ask in person! #YesCGE pic.twitter.com/yVKs33w3HF — CGE at PSU (@cge_psu) March 27, 2018

The session comes two weeks before graduate students on assistantships and traineeships will vote in a unionization election following the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board’s ruling that these students have union rights.

Penn State held its own Q&A session with provost Nick Jones and graduate school dean Regina Vasilatos-Younken on unionization at a town hall earlier in March.

Penn State and CGE have been at odds over the graduate student unionization process since the graduate students began their campaign to unionize last January.

The university holds the position that it is not in the best interest for graduate students to form a union because of the individual nature of the graduate education and how it limits the ability to tailor this education on a student-by-student basis. CGE, which recently garnered the support of dozens of faculty members in a letter to the administration, believes that is a myth and that unionization has worked at other graduate schools.