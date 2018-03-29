PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

CGE Hosts Q&A On Graduate Student Unionization

By Steve Connelly
3/29/18 2:07 pm

The Coalition of Graduate Employees (CGE) will hold a question and answer session with graduate students and faculty members as speakers on Thursday at 6 p.m. in 162 Willard.

The session comes two weeks before graduate students on assistantships and traineeships will vote in a unionization election following the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board’s ruling that these students have union rights.

Penn State held its own Q&A session with provost Nick Jones and graduate school dean Regina Vasilatos-Younken on unionization at a town hall earlier in March.

Penn State and CGE have been at odds over the graduate student unionization process since the graduate students began their campaign to unionize last January.

The university holds the position that it is not in the best interest for graduate students to form a union because of the individual nature of the graduate education and how it limits the ability to tailor this education on a student-by-student basis. CGE, which recently garnered the support of dozens of faculty members in a letter to the administration, believes that is a myth and that unionization has worked at other graduate schools.

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Steve

Penn State Softball Splits Doubleheader With Robert Morris

Penn State earned a comeback win in the opener thanks to Tori Dubois’ grand slam, but got shut out in the second game against the Colonials.

Dozens Of Faculty Members Address Administration With Letter Supporting Graduate Student Union

PLRB Releases Graduate Student Union Election Dates

Follow on another platform

Barry Levinson Equates Anticipated Penn State Reaction To ‘Paterno’ To Students’ Riots

“How will they respond to [the film] if their emotions are going to play as opposed to some of the other ways to look at it in the cool light of day?”

Findlay’s Porter, Jacobson Win Penn State Culinary Apprentice Challenge

“We thought they did the nicest job marrying the flavors. There was a little bit of spice in the sauce and they also did a little bit of basil-pesto sauce on the side, so we got a little bit of that and it added some more flavor. Their presentation was excellent, too.”

Williams, Elliston Talk Women’s Soccer Trip To Nicaragua

Penn State women’s soccer spent spring break in Nicaragua celebrating the country’s 10-year anniversary of its Soccer Without Borders program.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Dismissed In Beta Theta Pi Case

The second set of hearings went much quicker than the first, which spanned two months over the summer before the judge decided to bound over lesser charges for trial and dismiss the more serious charges.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend