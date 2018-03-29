PSU news by
Know Your Enemy: Penn State Hoops vs. Utah

By Nathaniel Pinskey
3/29/18 11:38 am

Penn State (25-13, 11-10 Big Ten) has won six of its last seven games heading into the NIT championship game at Madison Square Garden. The only thing in the Nittany Lions’ way is a Utah (23-11, 11-7 Pac 12) team that is also hot, winning 10 of its last twelve games. After demolishing Mississippi State in the semifinals, Coach Chambers and his squad could use another excellent showing to secure their second NIT championship in as many trips to the tournament.

Zeroing In On Utah

Utah is led by senior guard and leading scorer Justin Bibbins, who averages 14.8 points and 4.7 assists per game. Bibbins has increased his scoring in the tournament, averaging 16.5 points per game, including 19 points in Utah’s semifinal win over Western Kentucky.

The Utes play two 6’10” big men, Tyler Rawson and David Collette, who both average more than 20 minutes per game. Rawson is scoring 10.9 points and leads the team with 6.9 rebounds per game, while only playing 22 minutes per contest. Collette is second on the team in both points and rebounds with 12.5 and 4.6 per game. John Harrar and Julian Moore have played well in Mike Watkins’ absence, but must stay out of foul trouble against Utah’s big men.

Junior guard Sedrick Barefield is the only other player on Utah averaging in double figures, scoring 11.7 points per game.

Last Meeting

Penn State and Utah have faced off just once previously, and Penn State came out on top 80-69.

Prediction

Penn State has been playing lights out since starting slow in the first round of the NIT. Tony Carr and Lamar Stevens continue to lead the Nittany Lions, but Coach Chambers is getting much-needed contributions from Shep Garner and Josh Reaves. If Penn State is able to continue with this momentum and force opponents into turnovers, it should be able to win this game without too much struggle.

This will be Penn State’s fifth game at Madison Square Garden this season, a venue the Nittany Lions have enjoyed much success in so far. Shep Garner has been playing like a senior who doesn’t want to see his season end, but the season will conclude one way or another after this one. Garner and co. should have the confidence to play this game the way they know they can and earn another NIT Championship trophy.

Penn State-Utah tips off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The game will be aired on ESPN2.

