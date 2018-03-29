No Refund Theatre will present horror-comedy “The Pillowman” this weekend, exposing audiences to the untangling of a crime throughout the course of the production.

In a totalitarian society, this show starts off right in the middle of an interrogation scene. Katurian, a writer, is being questioned about the gruesome stories he writes, which center around young children who are either murdered or tortured. Police are especially suspicious because some of these stories mirror recent murders in the area. Meanwhile, Katurian’s mentally disabled sibling Michal is waiting in the room next door.

This play has the perfect blend of horror and comedic relief. The dark humor of the detectives lightens the mood for the audience even though the investigated Katurian does not think it is funny in the least. Through the various stories told, “The Pillowman” contemplates where the line is between reality and fantasy.

“[‘The Pillowman’] has a sharp and warped humor that you don’t see in other shows,” Co-Director Victoria Jones said. “I also like working with intimate leads in a show and you have Katurian who basically never leaves stage.”

Senior Sam Phillips is directing alongside Jones, and said she’s no stranger to working on horror shows.

“We are both known for doing darker shows,” Phillips said. “Me personally, I am a criminology major, so I like the aspect of the police interrogation.”

There is a lot of emotion in this show, so both directors made sure the actors were prepared to accurately portray their characters.

“Getting them to push over the edge, but also pull it back in was one of the hardest parts,” Phillips said. “The characters have deep backgrounds and some of the scenes were very intense.”

“All of the actors we cast are dramatic powerhouses,” Jones added. “Actors really like to be dramatic, so sometimes we had to tell them to build it up and bring it back. It has to be an ebb and flow.”

NRT presents “The Pillowman” at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the HUB Flex Theatre. You can visit the show’s Facebook event page for more information.