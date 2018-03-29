PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

NRT Presents: The Pillowman

By Cassady Potts
3/29/18 12:14 pm

No Refund Theatre will present horror-comedy “The Pillowman” this weekend, exposing audiences to the untangling of a crime throughout the course of the production.

In a totalitarian society, this show starts off right in the middle of an interrogation scene. Katurian, a writer, is being questioned about the gruesome stories he writes, which center around young children who are either murdered or tortured. Police are especially suspicious because some of these stories mirror recent murders in the area. Meanwhile, Katurian’s mentally disabled sibling Michal is waiting in the room next door.

This play has the perfect blend of horror and comedic relief. The dark humor of the detectives lightens the mood for the audience even though the investigated Katurian does not think it is funny in the least. Through the various stories told, “The Pillowman” contemplates where the line is between reality and fantasy.

“[‘The Pillowman’] has a sharp and warped humor that you don’t see in other shows,” Co-Director Victoria Jones said. “I also like working with intimate leads in a show and you have Katurian who basically never leaves stage.”

Senior Sam Phillips is directing alongside Jones, and said she’s no stranger to working on horror shows.

“We are both known for doing darker shows,” Phillips said. “Me personally, I am a criminology major, so I like the aspect of the police interrogation.”

There is a lot of emotion in this show, so both directors made sure the actors were prepared to accurately portray their characters.

“Getting them to push over the edge, but also pull it back in was one of the hardest parts,” Phillips said. “The characters have deep backgrounds and some of the scenes were very intense.”

“All of the actors we cast are dramatic powerhouses,” Jones added. “Actors really like to be dramatic, so sometimes we had to tell them to build it up and bring it back. It has to be an ebb and flow.”

NRT presents “The Pillowman” at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the HUB Flex Theatre. You can visit the show’s Facebook event page for more information.

About the Author

Cassady Potts

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Cassady

The Penn State Thespians Present: ‘Spring Awakening’

Cowards from the truth, the adults are no help in the teenagers’ quest to find who they are and what it means to be sexual beings.

Panels For Women’s History Month Focus On Religion, Gender Equity In Sports

Penn State Opera To Perform Iolanthe At State Theatre

Follow on another platform

Barry Levinson Equates Anticipated Penn State Reaction To ‘Paterno’ To Students’ Riots

“How will they respond to [the film] if their emotions are going to play as opposed to some of the other ways to look at it in the cool light of day?”

Findlay’s Porter, Jacobson Win Penn State Culinary Apprentice Challenge

“We thought they did the nicest job marrying the flavors. There was a little bit of spice in the sauce and they also did a little bit of basil-pesto sauce on the side, so we got a little bit of that and it added some more flavor. Their presentation was excellent, too.”

Williams, Elliston Talk Women’s Soccer Trip To Nicaragua

Penn State women’s soccer spent spring break in Nicaragua celebrating the country’s 10-year anniversary of its Soccer Without Borders program.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Dismissed In Beta Theta Pi Case

The second set of hearings went much quicker than the first, which spanned two months over the summer before the judge decided to bound over lesser charges for trial and dismiss the more serious charges.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend