Tommy Stevens Will Return To Penn State Football Next Season

Penn State football quarterback Tommy Stevens announced Wednesday night his intention to stay at Penn State instead of transfer away.

Stevens made the announcement on Twitter with a clip from The Wolf of Wall Street. Instead of staying at Stratton Oakmont to illegally sell stocks, however, Stevens will return and serve as Trace McSorley’s backup at the quarterback position. Head coach James Franklin announced the news at the end of his weekly media availability, saying he is “elated” to have No. 2 back in the fold.

“Tommy and his family handled this situation unbelievably well,” Franklin said. “He was very honest. I think we all see what’s going on in college football. There’s a lot of people taking the path of least resistance and transferring when times get tough. Tommy handled it so well, but we didn’t want him leaving unless it was the right situation.”

The team’s “Lion” was equally excited to announce his intent to return to Penn State and broke the news to his teammates earlier today. He could have graduated this semester and been immediately eligible to play elsewhere, but he came to the decision that he wanted to come back to James Franklin’s program last week.

“I talked to some schools,” he said, “but ultimately, I know what I have here. I love Penn State, I love the relationships I have here, and I love playing football with my best friends. After looking around, I realized that this is the best place for me and this is what I want to do moving forward.”

No. 2 added that the experience of looking at other schools was actually worse than his first recruiting process that saw him commit to Indiana and then flip to Penn State. Stevens will be back on the turf of Beaver Stadium for Penn State’s annual Blue-White game on Saturday, April 21.