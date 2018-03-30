Multiple Seders Scheduled At Penn State For Passover Weekend

Penn State’s various Jewish student organizations will host Seders for the upcoming Passover holiday this weekend.

Penn State Hillel will host the first Seder of the weekend at 7 p.m. Friday, March 30 in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center on campus. Admission to this Seder is free for students, but you should reserve your spot in advance. Tickets to this Seder cost $36 for faculty, staff, and community members. You can reserve your seat at this Seder here. Hillel will also host an Interfaith Community Seder on from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 3 at the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center.

Additionally, Penn State’s Chabad chapter will host Seders at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday nights. These Seders will be held at 517 Hetzel St. with free admission for all undergraduate students. You should reserve your seat at these Seders too, which you can do by visiting the PSJews’ website.

The Chabad chapter will also host Seders for all graduate students and community members at the same time on Friday and Saturday night, but these Seders will be held at the Rohr Chabad Jewish Center.

Penn State Aish will also host Seders throughout the weekend. The first of Aish’s Seders will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, while the second will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday. Both Seders — which you can RSVP for on Penn State Aish’s Facebook page — will be held at 224 Logan Avenue.