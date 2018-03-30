PSU news by
UPUA, Borough To Officially Unveil ‘You Are Welcome Here’ Banners

By Elissa Hill
3/30/18 4:04 am

The State College Borough and the University Park Undergraduate Association are teaming up to host an unveiling ceremony for their new “You Are Welcome Here” banners. The ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 2 in the State College Municipal Building lobby.

The banners, a joint effort between the Borough and UPUA, are currently displayed on light posts throughout downtown. UPUA spent just more than $6,000 on 90 total banners.

“These banners showcase the diversity of student residents in State College,” the organizations said in a press release. “Inspired by a similar initiative in eastern Michigan, UPUA developed the banners to help reach its goal in promoting global equality in the community.”

Monday’s unveiling will feature speakers from both the university and the Borough.

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State.

Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Dismissed In Beta Theta Pi Case

The second set of hearings went much quicker than the first, which spanned two months over the summer before the judge decided to bound over lesser charges for trial and dismiss the more serious charges.

