‘Rathskeller’ Name Subject Of Trademark Infringement Lawsuit

The complaint cites that the business has been sold throughout the years and is not tied to that specific location.

Finance Committee Recommends Tuition Freeze For In-State Undergraduate Students

If it is approved by a full-Board vote Friday, the committee’s budget plan will freeze in-state undergraduate tuition for the first time since 2015.

Penn State Hoops Gets Iced Up For NIT Title

A banner raising ceremony will commemorate the achievement prior to the team’s season opener on November 9 against North Florida.

Doggie’s Rathskeller And Garden Opens With Hopes Of Returning To Its Roots

The All-American Rathskeller is no more and Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden is officially in business — opening with its “sneak peak” at the new bar Thursday afternoon in time for Arts Fest.

Penn State Hockey’s Aarne Talvitie Showcases At Devils Development Camp

The Finnish sharpshooter looked promising at the Devils’ 3-on-3 tournament at development camp on Friday morning.

Don’t Like Penn State Student Ticket Policies? Change Them.

That potential lies as much in the hands of active, informed, and opinionated students as it does in those of the profit-driven athletic departments.

College Football Student Tickets Come In All Shapes And Sizes

Today, we look at interesting offerings at other universities that are in contrast to Penn State’s simple, flat prices.

Latest Stories

Trial Date Set For Beta Theta Pi Case

By Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)
7/17/18 5:55 pm

The trial will begin on Feb. 6 and is expected to last until March 6.

Saquon Barkley Ranks No. 4 In NFL Merchandise Sales

By Mikey Mandarino
7/20/18 8:39 pm

Barkley's merchandise has sold more than every other rookie in the NFL this offseason.

Board Of Trustees Re-Elects Dambly, Schuyler As Chair, Vice Chair

By Jim Davidson
7/20/18 3:21 pm

Mark Dambly and Matthew Schuyler will serve their second terms as chair and vice chair respectively after being re-elected by the Board of Trustees Friday.

Penn State Hoops Gets Iced Up For NIT Title

By Matt Paolizzi
7/20/18 4:00 am

A banner raising ceremony will commemorate the achievement prior to the team's season opener on November 9 against North Florida.

‘Rathskeller’ Name Subject Of Trademark Infringement Lawsuit

By Steve Connelly
7/19/18 4:20 pm

The complaint cites that the business has been sold throughout the years and is not tied to that specific location.

Finance Committee Recommends Tuition Freeze For In-State Undergraduate Students

By Jim Davidson
7/19/18 10:53 am

If it is approved by a full-Board vote Friday, the committee's budget plan will freeze in-state undergraduate tuition for the first time since 2015.

Three Recruits High On Penn State’s Wish List

By Ethan Kasales
7/19/18 4:00 am

Penn State's 2019 recruiting class will likely only feature 18-20 prospects, but it would love to see these three join the fold.

